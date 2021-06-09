Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,816 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Herc worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Herc by 19.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Herc by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Herc by 23.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Herc in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Herc in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $447,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,405. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $2,759,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,633,597.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,818. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $112.99 on Wednesday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $117.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 3.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.85. Herc had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on HRI. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.67.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

