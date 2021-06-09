Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,366 Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 28,435 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total transaction of $2,861,982.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,275.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $71.50 on Wednesday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.43 and a 52 week high of $141.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.26.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $25.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TPTX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Turning Point Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

