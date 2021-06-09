Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,119 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,119 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of Rapid7 worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RPD. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 334.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 223.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.10.

RPD opened at $86.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.02. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.33 and a 1 year high of $94.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -42.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $443,562.03. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $887,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,632,998 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

