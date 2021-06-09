Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,463 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,463 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of AXIS Capital worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,300,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,419,000 after purchasing an additional 476,688 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 654,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 27,804 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,584,000 after purchasing an additional 17,835 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

NYSE:AXS opened at $52.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.90. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $36.68 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.94) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -80.77%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

