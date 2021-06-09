Rhumbline Advisers Sells 7,079 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,079 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of Envestnet worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Envestnet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENV opened at $78.40 on Wednesday. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $92.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 230.59 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.05.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENV. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

