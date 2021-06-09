Rhumbline Advisers Sells 764 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth $20,420,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $19,292,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $2,490,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $4,819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

NYSE:MSGS opened at $175.02 on Wednesday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1-year low of $140.15 and a 1-year high of $207.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The company had revenue of $183.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.92) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden Sports presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.86.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.