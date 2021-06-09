Rhumbline Advisers Sells 8,039 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,039 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,375,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,218,000 after acquiring an additional 589,285 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $410,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.77.

Shares of IOVA opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.82. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

