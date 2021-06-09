Rise (RISE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $19,636.00

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 9th. In the last seven days, Rise has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rise has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $19,636.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rise Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 179,318,303 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . The official website for Rise is rise.vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

