River Road Asset Management LLC Acquires 850,936 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,138,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 850,936 shares during the quarter. American Equity Investment Life comprises about 1.2% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.29% of American Equity Investment Life worth $98,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $1,001,335.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,086.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $184,410.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,005 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,560 over the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

Shares of NYSE:AEL traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.33. 3,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,463. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.24. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $497.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.14 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 19.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

