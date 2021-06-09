River Road Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,197,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 405,605 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Financial makes up about 3.0% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 2.14% of Fidelity National Financial worth $251,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth about $69,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNF traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $47.86. The company had a trading volume of 17,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,061. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.29 and a 12-month high of $47.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.35.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

In other news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $3,108,212.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 346,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,169,407.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Park sold 30,308 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $1,412,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 653,080 shares of company stock valued at $29,143,111 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FNF. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

