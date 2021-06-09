River Road Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,667,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530,388 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 1.93% of MEDNAX worth $42,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,377,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,731,000 after buying an additional 705,924 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in MEDNAX by 37.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,474,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,875 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in MEDNAX by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,489,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,912 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in MEDNAX by 2.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,629,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,505,000 after purchasing an additional 42,789 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MEDNAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,681,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MD traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.43. The stock had a trading volume of 25,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,785. MEDNAX, Inc. has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $32.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $446.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. MEDNAX’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MD. Citigroup decreased their price objective on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Truist upped their price objective on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,318,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,488,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

