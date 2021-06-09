River Road Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 11,497.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,455,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,399,753 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 5.37% of CoreCivic worth $58,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in CoreCivic by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 19,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 132,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 30,150 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 834,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after buying an additional 11,637 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,035,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,319,000 after buying an additional 1,499,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut CoreCivic from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE:CXW traded up $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.19. 445,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 5.54%.

In other news, EVP Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 182,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,144.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoreCivic Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.