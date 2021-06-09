River Road Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,462,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 416,764 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Nielsen worth $61,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Nielsen by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 40,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Nielsen by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 922,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,262,000 after buying an additional 58,430 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nielsen by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 421,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after buying an additional 57,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Nielsen by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Tiff Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Nielsen by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,067,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,012,000 after buying an additional 98,440 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nielsen from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Nielsen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.64.

Nielsen stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.83. 22,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,986,583. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.38. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Nielsen Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.47 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

