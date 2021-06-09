River Road Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,392,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,035,000. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 1.68% of GoHealth at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of GoHealth by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,528,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,864,000 after buying an additional 1,528,764 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GoHealth by 25.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,398,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,416,000 after acquiring an additional 894,810 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in GoHealth by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,322,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,387,000 after purchasing an additional 159,360 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in GoHealth during the first quarter valued at about $25,128,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in GoHealth during the first quarter worth about $8,509,000. 28.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOCO traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.68. 19,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,207. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. GoHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $26.25.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.41 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOCO. Zacks Investment Research raised GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GoHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.64.

In other GoHealth news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 167,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,649.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita Pramoda bought 10,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $103,596.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,527.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

