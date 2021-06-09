River Road Asset Management LLC Has $235.43 Million Stock Position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,045,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458,869 shares during the quarter. Air Transport Services Group accounts for about 2.8% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 13.27% of Air Transport Services Group worth $235,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 30.2% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,874,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,363,000 after purchasing an additional 897,758 shares during the last quarter. Amazon.com Inc. bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,326,000. Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 759,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,795,000 after purchasing an additional 346,021 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 77.3% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 424,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after purchasing an additional 185,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 354,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Transport Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

ATSG stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,189. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.03. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $32.43.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 14.62% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $376.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $307,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 500,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,392,647.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Edward Russell Smethwick sold 5,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $170,002.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,826.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,957 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

