River Road Asset Management LLC Has $240.88 Million Stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,116,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669,785 shares during the period. Premier comprises approximately 2.9% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 5.82% of Premier worth $240,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PINC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Premier by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,606,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,795,000 after buying an additional 54,734 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Premier by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,540,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,359,000 after buying an additional 356,635 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Premier by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,296,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,707,000 after buying an additional 233,572 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Premier by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,547,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,305,000 after buying an additional 144,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Premier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,533,000. 65.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Premier alerts:

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PINC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.61. 6,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,125. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Premier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $37.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.54.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Premier had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $469.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Premier’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

PINC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Premier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.