River Road Asset Management LLC Has $31.61 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,694 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $31,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.53.

Shares of ABBV traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.03. The company had a trading volume of 219,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,217,750. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $118.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.91. The stock has a market cap of $201.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

