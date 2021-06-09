River Road Asset Management LLC Has $41.42 Million Stock Position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,415,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 111,687 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.05% of Harsco worth $41,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Harsco by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,912,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,450,000 after purchasing an additional 904,895 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Harsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,841,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Harsco by 73.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 902,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,485,000 after purchasing an additional 381,137 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harsco in the first quarter worth approximately $5,250,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Harsco by 2,382.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 274,069 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harsco alerts:

In other news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $138,844.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,488 shares in the company, valued at $894,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HSC stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,380. Harsco Co. has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.30 and a beta of 2.18.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $528.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HSC shares. Argus upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.