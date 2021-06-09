River Road Asset Management LLC Has $49.49 Million Stock Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,905 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 3.96% of Ingles Markets worth $49,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,016,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 877.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 59,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,171,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,962,000 after buying an additional 41,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after buying an additional 39,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMKTA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.46. The company had a trading volume of 569 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,185. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.92 and a twelve month high of $67.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.56.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.