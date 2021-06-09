River Road Asset Management LLC Has $51.71 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,069 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 41,045 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Target worth $51,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Target by 7,200.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Target by 2,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,218 shares of company stock worth $9,483,744 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.06.

NYSE TGT traded down $2.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.87. The stock had a trading volume of 97,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,739,331. The firm has a market cap of $115.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $114.81 and a 12 month high of $236.36.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.