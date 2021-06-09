River Road Asset Management LLC Has $68.22 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 349,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,221 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of McKesson worth $68,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in McKesson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 3.3% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Savior LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 59.4% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 2.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in McKesson by 29.1% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.18.

MCK stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.76. The stock had a trading volume of 17,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $139.76 and a 52 week high of $204.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.84.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,862 shares of company stock worth $3,713,826 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

