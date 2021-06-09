River Road Asset Management LLC Has $92.32 Million Position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,730,367 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,830 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 10.98% of Argan worth $92,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Argan during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Argan by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Argan during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Argan during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Argan during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mano S. Koilpillai sold 522 shares of Argan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $26,068.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,392.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W G. Champion Mitchell sold 15,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $789,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,461 shares of company stock worth $865,944 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGX traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.44. 741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,785. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.71. Argan, Inc. has a one year low of $39.15 and a one year high of $55.99. The firm has a market cap of $795.44 million, a P/E ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.54.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.33. Argan had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 6.08%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 21st.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through three segments: Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services.

