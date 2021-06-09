River Road Asset Management LLC Purchases 105,063 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 884,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,063 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Colfax worth $38,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Colfax by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,337,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,336,000 after acquiring an additional 154,193 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Colfax by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,685,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Colfax by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,453,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,866 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,606,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFX traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $45.62. The stock had a trading volume of 8,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.12. Colfax Co. has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.21.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $879.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.42 million. Analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $8,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,816,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,084,307.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,998.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CFX. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

