River Road Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,115,284 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 47.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,601,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,115,284 shares during the period. Cannae makes up 3.2% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 7.20% of Cannae worth $261,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNNE. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Cannae by 7,822.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Cannae during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cannae during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cannae by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its position in Cannae by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cannae alerts:

CNNE stock remained flat at $$35.02 during trading on Wednesday. 2,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.66. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $46.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($2.40). The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.70 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 154.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

CNNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cannae in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

In other Cannae news, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $359,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,771,314.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan D. Coy bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $35,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $434,530. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.