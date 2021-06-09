River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 172,306 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 776,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 172,306 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $28,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,482,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,673 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,427,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,163,000 after purchasing an additional 740,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $26,976,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $39,131,000. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 979,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares during the last quarter. 44.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AY stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,457. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 108.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.07. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $235.19 million for the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 1.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,433.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

