River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 19,277 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,277 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Kimberly-Clark worth $33,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 38.5% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,045,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,890,000 after buying an additional 205,737 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 25,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.31.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.02. The company had a trading volume of 50,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,497. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The stock has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

