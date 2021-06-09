River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 9,486 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,486 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $29,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $1,302,778,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,665 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,134,979,000 after purchasing an additional 966,280 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 4,644.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,616,000 after purchasing an additional 952,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,185,000 after purchasing an additional 568,324 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.81.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.78. 72,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,734. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.51. The stock has a market cap of $137.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

