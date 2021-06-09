River Road Asset Management LLC Takes $44.83 Million Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,502,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,827,000. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 2.66% of Genworth Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,863,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after buying an additional 338,786 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 513,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,916,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,594,000. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 8.5% during the first quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 548,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rohit Gupta sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $252,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,809.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Genworth Financial stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $4.17. 56,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,594,625. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $4.76.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 4.89%.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

