RMB Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,096 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $17,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITW. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 780.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.73.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.84. The stock had a trading volume of 9,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,846. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.34 and a 12 month high of $242.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

