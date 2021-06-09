RMB Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.62% of Argo Group International worth $10,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARGO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,527,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,568,000 after purchasing an additional 171,940 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 884,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,649,000 after purchasing an additional 161,800 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 945,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,297,000 after purchasing an additional 106,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,918,000 after acquiring an additional 89,040 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARGO traded down $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,448. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $58.60.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -193.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC boosted their price target on Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.08.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

