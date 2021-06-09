RMB Capital Management LLC Has $10.59 Million Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Omnicell worth $10,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Omnicell by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 327,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,587,000 after purchasing an additional 31,616 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicell during the first quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Omnicell by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicell by 76.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 2.2% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OMCL shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $324,594.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMCL stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,952. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.06. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $146.99.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $251.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.35 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

