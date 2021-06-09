RMB Capital Management LLC Has $18.69 Million Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Repligen worth $18,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 54.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.25.

In related news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.60, for a total transaction of $81,122.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,504,731.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 9,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.38, for a total value of $1,732,838.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,064,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 35,039 shares of company stock valued at $6,229,289. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $4.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,632. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $109.38 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 128.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.58.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

