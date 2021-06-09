RMB Capital Management LLC Has $26.34 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 93.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 51,460 shares during the quarter. Synopsys makes up 1.0% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Synopsys worth $26,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 2.6% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Synopsys by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 184,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 2.1% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 299,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Synopsys by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Synopsys by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.92.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $1,710,438.40. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,752 shares of company stock worth $13,022,679. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNPS stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.15 and a 12 month high of $300.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $249.41. The company has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

