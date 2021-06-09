RMB Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.5% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $40,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet stock traded up $8.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,407.38. The stock had a trading volume of 29,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,498. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,294.94. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,351.65 and a 1-year high of $2,431.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

