RMB Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,166 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cerner worth $14,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $265,305,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $141,898,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Cerner in the first quarter worth $112,876,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cerner by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,982,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,628,000 after acquiring an additional 886,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

CERN traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.09. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $84.20. The stock has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.02.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

CERN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.79.

In other news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,346.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.