RMB Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,390 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,220 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 1.1% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $28,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $32,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $237.05. 74,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,368,531. The company has a market cap of $219.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $171.27 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $177,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,782,860.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 187,970 shares of company stock worth $42,875,961. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.33.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

