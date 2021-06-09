Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.53

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.53 and last traded at $47.45, with a volume of 1080172 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.93.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Roche from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Societe Generale lowered Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Erste Group lowered Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

The stock has a market cap of $324.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RHHBY. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roche during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roche by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Roche by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roche by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roche during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

