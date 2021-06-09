Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $386,000. High Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 632,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,504,000 after buying an additional 350,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.62.

Shares of PM stock opened at $96.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $150.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.37 and a 52-week high of $98.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

