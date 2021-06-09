Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Shares Gap Up to $21.31

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.31, but opened at $22.09. Rocket Companies shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 126,308 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on RKT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.53.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion and a PE ratio of 6.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a current ratio of 20.92.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.37). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 139.59%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 336.3% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,097,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 3.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies Company Profile (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.