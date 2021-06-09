Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Shares Gap Up to $21.31

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.31, but opened at $22.09. Rocket Companies shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 126,308 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have commented on RKT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.53.
The company has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion and a PE ratio of 6.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a current ratio of 20.92.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 336.3% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,097,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 3.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Rocket Companies Company Profile (NYSE:RKT)
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.