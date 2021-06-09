ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company.

RKWBF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Societe Generale lowered shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S stock opened at $501.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $434.69. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 52 week low of $262.00 and a 52 week high of $501.00.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

