Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $423.64.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROKU. Truist upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $340.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $341.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.73 and a beta of 1.77. Roku has a 52 week low of $103.94 and a 52 week high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roku will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $316,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.30, for a total value of $8,982,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,982,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,816 shares of company stock worth $67,240,348. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Roku by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

