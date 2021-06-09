ROOBEE Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.03 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $14.85 million and $1.03 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded down 15% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00014774 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 45.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.66 or 0.00170484 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001238 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000804 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 49% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,501,192,519 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

