Rotork (LON:ROR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Rotork plc (LON:ROR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 348 ($4.55). Rotork shares last traded at GBX 339.20 ($4.43), with a volume of 913,929 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROR shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 339.44 ($4.43).

Get Rotork alerts:

The company has a market cap of £2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 350.35.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.