Rotten Reaches Market Cap of $411,065.90 (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last seven days, Rotten has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. Rotten has a market capitalization of $411,065.90 and $188.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rotten coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00067473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00024789 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $331.90 or 0.00894333 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00049484 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,273.09 or 0.08819585 BTC.

Rotten Profile

Rotten (ROT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 85,467,698 coins. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

