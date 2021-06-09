Rotten Trading 22.1% Lower Over Last Week (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. In the last week, Rotten has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. One Rotten coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rotten has a market cap of $403,288.58 and approximately $614.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00068682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00027347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004181 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $329.56 or 0.00945152 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,231.17 or 0.09266632 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00050243 BTC.

Rotten Coin Profile

Rotten (CRYPTO:ROT) is a coin. It launched on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 85,319,829 coins. Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Rotten Coin Trading

