Royal Bank of Canada Boosts NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target to C$36.00

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$36.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 174.81% from the company’s previous close.

NWH.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial set a C$13.50 price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust stock remained flat at $C$13.10 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.77. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 12 month low of C$10.39 and a 12 month high of C$13.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.08.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

