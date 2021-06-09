Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target to $217.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its target price dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $232.00 to $217.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CASY. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $214.76 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $142.34 and a 1 year high of $229.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.38.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 4.09%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,029,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 731,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,663,000 after buying an additional 200,640 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,739,000 after buying an additional 160,576 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,700,000 after buying an additional 157,208 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $33,856,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

