Royal Bank of Canada Cuts IWG (LON:IWG) Price Target to GBX 300

IWG (LON:IWG) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IWG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of IWG in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Peel Hunt cut their target price on IWG from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt cut their target price on IWG from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IWG has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 329.29 ($4.30).

Shares of IWG stock traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 310.80 ($4.06). 4,267,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,323,023. IWG has a fifty-two week low of GBX 204.60 ($2.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 387.60 ($5.06). The company has a market capitalization of £3.13 billion and a PE ratio of -4.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 360.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,358.66.

In other IWG news, insider Francois Pauly sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.44), for a total value of £170,000 ($222,106.09).

About IWG

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

