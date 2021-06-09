Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €7.00 Price Target for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been assigned a €7.00 ($8.24) price target by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.

CBK has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.80 ($6.82) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.60 ($6.59) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Commerzbank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €5.72 ($6.73).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of Commerzbank stock traded down €0.09 ($0.11) on Wednesday, hitting €6.72 ($7.91). 3,793,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of €5.77. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of €3.73 ($4.38) and a 52 week high of €6.87 ($8.08). The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.34.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.