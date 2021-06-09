Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by swisspartners Advisors Ltd

swisspartners Advisors Ltd lowered its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,730 shares during the quarter. Royal Caribbean Group accounts for about 5.2% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $5,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,013 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,018,000 after acquiring an additional 69,757 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at $153,899,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,040,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,394,000 after acquiring an additional 10,994 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,390,000 after acquiring an additional 42,671 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

RCL traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,637,937. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.20. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $266,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,325,649.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,153 shares of company stock valued at $7,465,911 in the last 90 days. 13.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RCL shares. Truist raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.14.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.